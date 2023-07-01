YNW Melly’s Lawyer Compares Him To Snoop Dogg

The murder trial of YNW Melly will soon come to a close. The rapper is on trial for the murders of two of his friends after a studio session in 2018. The trial has been unfolding in the public eye for years shortly following the rappers’ quick rise to fame. While the proceedings have been good for Melly’s streaming numbers, they could ultimately end up very bad for the Florida rapper. If he’s found guilty he could even be sentenced to the death penalty.

According to All Hip Hop during his lawyer’s closing arguments, he equated some of YNW Melly’s gang affiliations to another rapper, Snoop Dogg. “Snoop Dogg, to this day, does hand signs of a gang,” the argument began. “And he does that because he realizes it promotes his music. That’s the bottom line! And because [YNW Melly] wants to promote his music, make money, he’s all of a sudden this big gang guy.” The argument sought to combat many of the prosecution’s claims of Melly’s alleged gang affiliations. Following closing arguments by the prosecution and the defense, jury deliberation began yesterday. The jury’s verdict could be delivered as early as this afternoon.

YNW Melly’s Lawyer Invokes Snoop Dogg

Man leave snoop dogg out of YNW Melly Trial 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cCUAjbYNBN — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 20, 2023

Following a delay in the trial due to an illness in the court last week, proceedings wrapped up quickly. But not so quickly that some potentially damaging texts sent by YNW Melly weren’t read out in court. The defense tried to have some of the messages ruled ineligible as they would unfairly influence the jury, but the motion was denied. One text, in particular, had many fans zeroed in. Melly texted affiliate Peezy Gambino “I Did That” following the alleged double murder.

Once the trial re-started earlier this week there wasn’t much left to tie up. It became officially clear that YNW Melly would not testify in his own case as both sides headed towards closing arguments and in the following days jury deliberation began. What do you think of YNW Melly’s defense comparing the rapper to Snoop Dogg? Let us know in the comment section below.

