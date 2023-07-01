YNW Melly Trial Reaches Jury Deliberation

The jury in the YNW Melly murder case has begun deliberating.

After weeks of testimony and years of anticipation. YNW Melly’s fate will soon be known. A few days ago after presenting their final arguments, it was made clear that Melly would not testify in his own case. The defense and prosecution then rested both of their cases. Now, according to Pitchfork jury deliberation has begun. That jury will be responsible for uncovering whether or not Melly is guilty of first-degree murder charges stemming all the way back to 2018.

According to prosecutors, YNW Melly murdered two of his friends after leaving a recording studio one night in 2018. They then propose that he had an associate bring the pair to a local hospital alleging that they had been shot in a drive-by shooting. Melly’s defense has spent weeks trying to refute various claims made by the prosecutors. Details like whether or not bullets were fired from inside the car, when Melly was actually inside the car, and what motivations he might have had to commit either murder have been poured over for weeks. The Broward County jury now have the fate of the rapper in their hands.

Jury Deliberation Begins For YNW Melly

Earlier in the week prosecution scored a victory. They were allowed to read some of YNW Melly’s texts out loud in court. Despite the defense arguing that many of them weren’t directly related and that specific texts to Melly’s mother would unfairly sway the jury, they were ruled eligible. One particular text seemed to stick out to many. Melly reportedly texted Peezy Gambino “I did that” following the alleged double murder.

The move to deliberation comes after multiple delays to the trial that kept it going on far longer than many fans anticipated. A final delay resulting from illness in the court was made last week. Once everyone returned it didn’t take long for the presentation of arguments to wrap up. Jury deliberation is expected to last until at least tomorrow. What do you think the jury will ultimately decide in the YNW Melly case? Let us know in the comment section below.

