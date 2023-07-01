50 Cent Reacts To NLE Choppa’s YNW Melly Lyrics

50 Cent hopped on Instagram recently to share his reaction to some of NLE Choppa’s lyrics. “When I’m feelin’ threatened, I turn into Melly,” NLE choppa raps on Me vs. Me‘s “Shotta Flow 6.” “Yo these little [ninja emoji’s] cr*zy,” Fif writes, “LOL WTF!” Melly has been accused of murdering two of his friends, YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser, in 2018. He’s been on trial for the alleged crimes since June.

Today, it was reported that the jury in YNW Melly’s double murder trial has finally reached the deliberation stage. Melly’s defense claims that the two men were victims of a drive-by shooting, while some other evidence appears to suggest otherwise. Now, the fate of YNW Melly is in the hands of the jury. If he is found guilty of the crimes, the 24-year-old could be facing the death penalty. YNW Melly’s associate YNW Bortlen, who reportedly drove the two men to the hospital the night of the shooting, will also go to trial in October.

50 Cent, on the other hand, recently spoke on Nas in an interview with XXL. He revealed that upon first meeting him, he knew he far more intelligent than what he had thought based on his music. “[Nas] was ahead of us,” 50 Cent began. “What he had, and I was looking at it going, ‘You gotta be careful’ because he was smarter than the music he was releasing… He was smarter than things he was saying on the records.” Fif went on to reveal that, “We’d be on the tour bus, and he’d be reading books and stuff.” Nas is scheduled to drop his new album, Magic 2, tomorrow (July 21).

50 Cent makes an appearance on the new LP, on the track “Office Hours.” He took to Instagram to share the news earlier this week. “[Nas] felt like it was time, so it’s done,” he wrote.

