Boosie Badazz Trolled Over Questionable Bedroom Decor

Boosie Badazz is facing jokes from his fanbase on social media after showing off the decor inside his bedroom. In a video online, he explained that his master bedroom features several beds and that he's got four TVs as well.

“My master bedroom got three bedrooms. I'm talking about the room I got,” he began. “Four kings, California. Four TVs put together. Screen come down right there. TV right there." The video prompted plenty of jokes at Boosie's expense. "That looks like the Playboy mansion furniture from the 70's," one user on Instagram remarked. Another wrote: "Boosie done had that same comforter for years..he never changes it..like never.." A few fans did come to his defense. "Ppl talking about the man room but he owns his sh*t tho hell um tryna get to that point in my life tired of renting," one argued.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: Rapper Boosie Badazz attends the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 15, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Boosie likely isn't phased by the criticism. He recently went on a rant on social media about refusing to wear a purse, whether it's becoming a fashion trend or not. "Don't be mad. Just respect my decision as a real n***a, man," he said. "Where I'm from, men don't do that, bro. How I was raised, men don't do that, bro. I don't follow trends, bro. I don't follow trends, bro. I'm Boosie," he added. "Just 'cause someone else might do it is not gon' make me follow that person and do the same thing. I'm a leader, I'm not a follower, bro."

