Boosie Badazz Incorporates The Soul Of The South On "Boosie Blues"

Boosie Badazz is usually in the headlines these days for the honest comments about the genre, other artists, or beefs he is involved in. However, do not forget for one second how much the Louisiana native has poured into the genre musically speaking. Countless records and endless influence are have what made him a prominent figure regardless of your opinion about him. Recently, Boosie Badazz fed the streets again with a blues-inspired record, Boosie Blues.

This quickly follows up a collaboration album he did with Jit The Beast back in February. It was called In House 2: Boosie and the Beast, and it spanned 14 tracks. If you are thinking, "why is he doing a blues-esque album?" Well, this is not his first rodeo. If you go back to 2018, that year he put forth Boosie Blues Cafe.

Listen To Boosie Blues By Boosie Badazz

It was a bit rough around the edges in terms of quality and some of the vocals. But on the quasi-sequel, Boosie has curated some more refined tracks. Some will still have to fight through the raspy, high-pitched cadence. However, there is some fun moments to be had.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Boosie Blues by Boosie Badazz? Out of his now two blues-inspired records which one do you prefer and why? Which track is the best out the bunch? Who had the best guest performance?

Boosie Blues Tracklist:

Mr. Fix It with Roi "Chip" Anthony Tipsy Tuesday with Kt Blingz Country Side Summer Time with NaNa, Shane Marie Up In That Mood with Sir Charles Jones Cuddling Season Playin' With My Emotions Love Me Like Mama Spoil Me with King George Back Outside with Pokey Bear 7 Days Of Pain (Bad Memories) Mama I Made It Sunday Morning

