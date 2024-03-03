Charleston White Discusses Meek Mill & Diddy's Rumored Romance On Adin Ross' Stream

Last week, Diddy's legal got even more complicated when a producer hit him with yet another lawsuit. Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones accuses him of sexual misconduct, alleging that he groped him, showed him explicit videos, and more. In his suit, he additionally says that Diddy revealed two fellow artists he claims to have slept with, whose names were redacted.

Their descriptions sparked plenty of speculation, however. One of the individuals is described as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." The other, "performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas Residency." Now, rumors that it was Meek Mill and Usher are running rampant. Usher has stayed silent on the issue so far. Meek Mill, on the other hand, has been extremely vocal on Twitter/X. He denies ever having a sexual relationship with Diddy and insists DJ Akademiks, who was among the first to make the assumption, is simply out to get him.

Read More: Meek Mill's Latest Twitter Like Has Fans Raising Their Eyebrows

"Where There's Smoke, There's Fire," Charleston White Says

Despite Meek Mill's insistence, countless fans and peers continue to weigh in, sharing whether or not they're buying the rumors. Most recently, Charleston White joined Adin Ross for a live stream, where he delivered his take on the debacle. He made it clear that he personally has no doubt that the rumors are true and noted how it's far from the first time Diddy's faced these types of allegations.

"Puff done f*cked a lot of them n***as," he alleged. "There's been rumors. Where there's smoke, there's fire." Ross then urged him to tell him who else he believes Diddy slept with. "They say he got Usher's a** too," he responded. What do you think of rumors that Meek Mill slept with Diddy? What about Charleston White's take on the drama? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Meek Mill Tells Fans To Stop Questioning If He's Straight Amid Diddy Rumors

[Via]