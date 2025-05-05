Diddy appeared in a courtroom in Manhattan on Monday morning surrounded by eight attorneys as jury selection in his sex trafficking trial kicked off. According to Matthew Russell Lee at Inner City Press, the Bad Boy mogul wore "formal dress" with "reading glasses" for the event.

During the hearing, the judge will be speaking with several prospective jurors about the answers to their questionnaires. The questions included topics about celebrity, drug usage, sex, and much more, according to a recent report from TMZ.

"There may be evidence in this case about people engaging in sexual relations with multiple sexual partners. Would hearing about that type of evidence be difficult for you?" Diddy's attorney asked with one of the questions.

More read: "Do you believe that wealthy people get away with things that the less wealthy do not?" as well as whether they have opinions about "hip hop rap music industry or artists in that genre?" On the topic of drug use, one question asked: "Do you have any personal experiences or opinions about drug or alcohol use or addiction?"

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Diddy has been residing behind bars in Brooklyn since September of last year when authorities arrested him on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty at the time and has maintained his innocence in the months since. Following jury selection, opening statements will begin, next week, on May 12th.

Jury selection will be a challenging process, according to TMZ. In a report on Monday, the outlet noted that the defense is anticipating a difficult time finding a jury that is truly unbiased. Not only is Diddy incredibly famous, but the case has been grabbing the media's attention for months.