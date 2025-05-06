Diddy Admits To Being "Nervous" While Addressing The Judge On Day 1 Of His Trial

MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Diddy has officially begun his trail for numerous alleged sex crimes and for now, they are simply looking for jurors.

As many of you already know, Diddy was arrested by federal authorities last year after an investigation into alleged sex trafficking. Overall, this was one of the biggest stories in hip-hop last year and for good reason.

Now, the music mogul is officially going on trial and there is a ton of attention around this. On Monday, the court began by questioning prospective jurors. Of course, the defense wants a group of jurors who will be as unbiased as possible. However, given Diddy's prominence in pop culture, that might prove difficult.

There are 50 people who will be finalized into the jury pool and from there, 12 will make it to the actual trial. As seen in the Young Thug trial, this process could actually end up taking weeks and maybe months.

As for Diddy himself, he seems to be feeling the heat of courtroom. According to a report from the New York Post on Monday, the mogul admitted that he "nervous."

What is Diddy Charged With?

As it stands, Diddy is being charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Essentially, the mogul is facing a RICO case from the Feds. These can be hard to beat, especially in a state like New York.

There has been lots of talk about a plea deal, however, as we reported, Diddy denied taking one. Clearly, he feels as though he can very easily win his case with the right legal defense on his side.

The music pioneer was surrounded by his eight lawyers on Monday and while he was nervous, he stills seems to be fairly confident. Only time will tell if the jury falls on his side.

As for when this trial might be over? There is no telling. The Feds will have to present a mountain of evidence. Victim testimony will be crucial, while a jury must be decided upon first.

This could go well into 2025 in the blink of an eye. Either way, everyone will be keeping their eyes on New York as this trial continues.

