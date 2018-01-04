searches
- SportsCarmen Electra Gets Boost On Pornhub Thanks To "The Last Dance"Fans were curious about Carmen Electra after seeing her on "The Last Dance."By Alexander Cole
- RandomPornHub Sees Spike In "Joker" Searches Following Movie's DebutTodd Phillips' "Joker" is getting a whole lotta love on the X-Rated website. By Aron A.
- SocietyTesla Searches On PornHub Surge After Elon Musk Jokes About Autopilot SextapeTesla becomes a top search on PornHub after a sex tape filmed on the car's autopilot setting goes viral.By Aron A.
- MoviesPornhub Releases List Of The Most Popular "Avengers: Endgame" Searches"Captain Marvel" is by far the most popular character on Pornhub.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyPornhub Shares Women's Top Porn Searches For International Women's DayThe top porn categories for women have been revealed by Pornhub.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Searches Spike On XHamster, Porn Site Takes Stand Against VideoxHamster warns anyone searching for R. Kelly's sex tape that the video is both immoral and illegal.By Aron A.
- Gaming"Fortnite" Season 6 Premiere Leads To Absurd Number Of Porn Searches"Fortnite" searches on PornHub grew enormously last week.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPornhub Saw A Massive Spike In Sophie Brussaux Searches This WeekPornhub searches spike wildly for Sophie Brussaux after being referenced in Pusha's new diss track.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B Pornhub Searches Have Plummeted Since DecemberWhere's the love for Belcalis?By Devin Ch
- TVWikipedia Reveals Most Viewed Pages Of 2017: Death, Trump & MoreThe list reflects the year's most interesting people, events and phenomena. By David Saric