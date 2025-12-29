Adam22 Drops 4xtra Diss Track, And The Internet Hates It

Adam22 is stepping into the booth over some supposed tensions with L.A. rapper and No Jumper regular, 4xtra. The media personality's reputation isn't that great with many to begin with, so you can already imagine how folks are reacting to this diss track. It's titled "Fireworks Safety Tips," referencing 4xtra's scary Fourth of July fireworks incident from this year.

The content creator takes it there on the two-minute song, making all sorts of jokes about him not having one of his hands. Some people are actually having a good laugh in the No Jumper comments, but others believe Adam22 doesn't know what he's getting into.

"Bro finna get his head knocked off playin like that," one user comments. Another writes, "So if they catch Adam ion wanna see him crying on the net."

"Nah the whole 40s gone be on yo ah boa," says a third. It's worth mentioning that 4xtra is also a member of the Rollin' 40s gang, a faction of the Crips.

Wack 100, another frequent figure on Adam's platform, reacted to the diss record online. He predicts things could get physical. Moreover, he believes that Adam currently has the upper hand in this beef and completely violated 4xtra.

Why Are Adam22 & 4xtra Beefing?

This all probably has you wondering how this feud started. Well, it's a bit muddy but it seemingly has to do with a few posts Adam22 made on his NoJumperClips page. Since December 16, he's been calling 4xtra out for switching up on him after he claims did all he could to help the rapper gain popularity and assist him with a GoFundMe for his hand.

Allegedly, 4xtra is claiming the opposite. As a result, it ticked Adam off and encouraged him to challenge the MC to a "fade." However, it seems that 4xtra has been ignoring the NoJumper host, going as far as to stop doing interviews and other content with him. Adam seemingly refers to this interview with Trap Lore Ross and Cam Campone News as the origin for where their differences began.

More is sure to come of this in the following days or even hours, so stay tuned for more.

Adam22 Calls Out 4xtra Multiple Times