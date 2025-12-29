Adam22 Drops 4xtra Diss Track, And The Internet Hates It

BY Zachary Horvath 932 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GettyImages-1135899845 (1)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Adam22 attends Chief Keef x Zaytoven GloToven Listening Party hosted by ASAP Bari on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Adam22 is taking some disrespectful shots at one of his "No Jumper" affiliates, 4xtra, and many feel he's made a grave mistake.

Adam22 is stepping into the booth over some supposed tensions with L.A. rapper and No Jumper regular, 4xtra. The media personality's reputation isn't that great with many to begin with, so you can already imagine how folks are reacting to this diss track. It's titled "Fireworks Safety Tips," referencing 4xtra's scary Fourth of July fireworks incident from this year.

The content creator takes it there on the two-minute song, making all sorts of jokes about him not having one of his hands. Some people are actually having a good laugh in the No Jumper comments, but others believe Adam22 doesn't know what he's getting into.

"Bro finna get his head knocked off playin like that," one user comments. Another writes, "So if they catch Adam ion wanna see him crying on the net."

"Nah the whole 40s gone be on yo ah boa," says a third. It's worth mentioning that 4xtra is also a member of the Rollin' 40s gang, a faction of the Crips.

Wack 100, another frequent figure on Adam's platform, reacted to the diss record online. He predicts things could get physical. Moreover, he believes that Adam currently has the upper hand in this beef and completely violated 4xtra.

Read More: Fabolous Fans Hope His Cryptic IG Message Is A 50 Cent Warning Shot

Why Are Adam22 & 4xtra Beefing?

This all probably has you wondering how this feud started. Well, it's a bit muddy but it seemingly has to do with a few posts Adam22 made on his NoJumperClips page. Since December 16, he's been calling 4xtra out for switching up on him after he claims did all he could to help the rapper gain popularity and assist him with a GoFundMe for his hand.

Allegedly, 4xtra is claiming the opposite. As a result, it ticked Adam off and encouraged him to challenge the MC to a "fade." However, it seems that 4xtra has been ignoring the NoJumper host, going as far as to stop doing interviews and other content with him. Adam seemingly refers to this interview with Trap Lore Ross and Cam Campone News as the origin for where their differences began.

More is sure to come of this in the following days or even hours, so stay tuned for more.

Adam22 Calls Out 4xtra Multiple Times

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Image via HNHH Music L.A. Rapper 4Xtra Allegedly Loses Fingers In Gruesome Firework Accident On 4th Of July 20.1K
Kevin Gates Visit 4Xtra Hospital Firework Accident Hip Hop News Music Kevin Gates Visits 4Xtra In The Hospital After Fireworks Accident 4.7K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.9K
Comments 0