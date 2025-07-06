Los Angeles rapper and No Jumper personality 4Xtra went viral on Friday (July 4) after a photo surfaced of him sustaining a serious hand injury in a firework accident. The rapper shared a post on Instagram with allegedly illegal fireworks in his hand, threatening his opps. A viral photo shows the aftermath with the rapper’s hand severely mangled.

While many believed the rap star blew his hand off, Adam22 would share on X that the rapper only lost a few fingers and not his whole hand. “I’m hearing that 4xtra only lost 2 fingers not the whole hand,” tweeted Adam22. “Also he was blind for a few hours but apparently his vision is back.”

Neither 4xtra nor his representatives have commented publicly. No Jumper was one of the original outlets to report on the incident. Complex broke the story worldwide.

4xtra Firework Accident

4xtra has carved out a name for himself through his regular appearances on the No Jumper podcast. Often featured alongside host Adam22, 4xtra has become known for his fearless energy and combative exchanges. His sharp freestyles and confrontations, including a recent clash with rival rapper 607 Unc, have fueled his growing notoriety within the hip-hop community.

Before the fireworks accident, 4xtra had already faced legal challenges. He has spoken briefly about time spent behind bars during podcast segments, offering glimpses into his turbulent personal life. Despite these setbacks, he remains a visible figure in underground hip-hop circles.

While 4xtra has yet to release a full-length album, his consistent presence on No Jumper and his unfiltered persona have earned him a loyal following. He embodies a new generation of hip-hop artists who balance their music ambitions with larger-than-life social media personas.