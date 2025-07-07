Kevin Gates Visits 4Xtra In The Hospital After Fireworks Accident

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Kevin Gates attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Gates went to visit Los Angeles rapper 4Xtra, who allegedly lost some fingers due to a firework accident on the Fourth of July.

Kevin Gates is currently dealing with some saddening heartbreak, but that doesn't mean he can't show support to another rapper going through it. Los Angeles MC 4Xtra's situation is very different, though: he allegedly lost a few fingers due to a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July.

In some clips and pictures obtained by No Jumper on Instagram, Gates is seen visiting the L.A. spitter in the hospital and sharing a moment with one of his friends. It was a random link-up to witness, but a heartening one nonetheless. Hopefully this inspires more peers within all kinds of fields to reach out to one another in dire times, even if they don't have any previous connection.

For those unaware, 4Xtra's fireworks accident caused a big stir online not just for the gruesome details, but for its alleged context. He had shown off some allegedly illegal fireworks on Instagram just before the accident, threatening some of his detractors and opps. Many thought 4Xtra blew his whole hand off, but Adam22 claimed it was just two fingers. Also, Adam alleged that he lost his sight for a few hours, but it eventually returned.

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner

Elsewhere, Kevin Gates' divorce from Brittany Renner took up most of his time as of late, and will continue to do so. She recently took to Instagram to seemingly address the matter along with a new video of her without her hijab.

"I'm not interested in shrinking myself to fit in anywhere," the text over the video read. "I don’t have blind loyalty to any person, place, or thing," Brittany Renner expressed, allegedly referencing Kevin Gates. "I also don’t need excuses to do what I want to do because I accept whatever comes behind my decisions. It’s still Alhamdulillah for everything! Hope this helps."

Of course, that's just a speculative interpretation of what Renner actually expressed on the social media platform. Still, the context is hard to ignore. Neither former partner really explained what happened in the aftermath of the split, so we'll see if that changes. In the meantime, at least Gates was able to support a colleague.

