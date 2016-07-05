fireworks
- GramLatto Shows Off Over The Top Valentine's Day Surprise From Her Mystery ManWhile many believe that she's romantically linked to 21 Savage, it's not necessarily a sure bet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChief Keef Runs For Cover After Firework Goes HaywireA fun moment with a firework has Keef and his crew ducking behind cars.By Erika Marie
- Politics2 Cops Shot During Fourth Of July Fireworks Show In PhiladelphiaBoth the officers were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and have since been released.By Hayley Hynes
- GramLatto Has A Panic Attack After Getting Blue Lambo & Pink Richard Mille For Her BirthdayLatto was so shocked by the birthday love that she had a panic attack in her new Lamborghini.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNHL Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks Passes Away After Fireworks MalfunctionMatiss Kivlenieks was just 24 years old.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureWill Smith Drops $100k To Save New Orleans' 4th Of July Fireworks ShowWill Smith came in clutch by picking up a $100,000 tab so the city of New Orleans could have a fireworks show on the fourth of July.By Cole Blake
- RandomMassive Explosion Devastates South L.A. After LAPD Seizes Illegal Fireworks: ReportIt's reported that 5,000 pounds of fireworks were taken from a home & placed in a bomb squad truck before it exploded in the middle of a neighborhood.By Erika Marie
- MusicKehlani Cuddles Up To Daughter Adeya Nomi For Fourth Of July FireworksAdeya's first firework show By Chantilly Post
- SocietyOhio Man Dies After Firework Explodes On His ChestRest in peace, Floyd. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChildish Gambino & Chance The Rapper Let Off Fireworks In Week 2 At CoachellaChildish Gambino dials up the pyrotechnics in Week 2 at Coachella.By Devin Ch
- NewsHoodrich Pablo Juan Drops New Single "Fireworks"It's lit!By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsJason Pierre-Paul Issues Fireworks Warning With Bloody Photos Of His HandPlay safe on the 4th of July: a message from Jason Pierre-Paul.By Devin Ch
- MusicThis Is America: The Ultimate Independence Day PlaylistTurn up this July 4th. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Releases Independence Day Promo Starring Robin WrightClaire Underwood is ready to take over.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyIndependence Day Fireworks Not Welcome By Neighbor Who Threatens ResidentsSome people just lack that 'Murica spirit. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyTeen Guilty Of Burning Down 48,000 Acres Of Land Must Pay $36 MillionThe youngster has found himself in some deep water. By David Saric
- LifeNick Young Nearly Blew His Hand Off Messing Around With FireworksSwaggy P came this close to losing a hand.By Kyle Rooney