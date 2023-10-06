Lil Yachty Supposedly Dissed Lil Uzi Vert On New Song Debuted On OVO Sound

It's been a hectic day for alleged disses, subliminals, and a whole lot of speculative fan theories. Not only do we have Drake's new album For All The Dogs to digest, but his OVO Sound radio show also added to this pile of rumors. Moreover, Lil Yachty premiered a new, as-of-yet unreleased song on the platform, which many fans think contains a diss towards Lil Uzi Vert. It's quite the innocuous reference and one that we can't really confirm, but die-hards still put two and two together. What's more is that it's entirely possible that he responded to all these claims by calling cap on them via social media just hours after the station played the song.

"Do the right thing like you're friends with Mookie," Lil Yachty raps over a mellow, slow-paced beat. "No matter how bad they want the collab, I ain't friends with [muted]." Of course, since he muted the intended mention, we might never know for sure who Lil Boat referenced. However, since he and Lil Uzi Vert don't have a collab with each other (excluding a remix for HoodRich Pablo Juan), this is an understandable assumption. In addition, there's the fact that they came up in a similar time and have fan crossover, as they were on the same legendary XXL Freshman Cypher in 2016.

Lil Yachty Seems To Suggest He Isn't Friends With Lil Uzi Vert

Still, there are a lot of different people that Lil Yachty could've referred to with this bar completing the "Mookie" rhyme scheme. When you go through them, though (Boosie Badazz, Toosii, etc.), they don't line up as logically. Regardless, this isn't even really a diss if you think about it; do we expect every rapper ever to get along or hate each other and not just coexist together? The 26-year-old even seemed to address this with a recent tweet on Friday morning (October 6).

Yachty's Cryptic Tweets

"U guys r so delusional," he tweeted. "U n***as go around living your life acting like u know us. S**t is od weird y'all be grown men too. On here tryna piece s**t together. Don't be known nothing. Get a job." Also, it seems like in a since-deleted tweet, the "Strike" hitmaker denied that this was a diss. As such, it seems like this is probably all just speculative, and even if it is true, it's not that deep. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and updates on Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert.

