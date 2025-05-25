Hip Hop Mourns The Loss Of Legendary Journalist-Filmmaker Sacha Jenkins

Hip Hop remembered legendary journalist, producer, and director Sacha Jenkins, who passed away on Friday (May 23). He was 53.

The Queens-bred creator is the co-founder of the 90s media outlet Ego Trip. His resume includes bylines in Vibe, Rolling Stone, and Spin. As an author, he co-wrote Eminem’s biography The Way I Am.

As a producer and director, Jenkins created must-see documentaries such as Fresh Dressed and Wu-Tang: Of Mics and Men. At Mass Appeal, he pushed hip-hop storytelling with vision and heart.

Jenkins is survived by his wife, Raquel Cepeda, and their two children. Complex reports Jenkins passed away due to complications from multiple system atrophy.

The news of Jenkins’ passing surprised most. Tributes and condolences immediately flooded social media with some of the biggest names in hip-hop remembering the creator.

Sacha Jenkins Passed

“MY MAN HUNIT GRAN,” wrote Raekwon on Instagram. “Dam. rest well king ! MR. #SACHAJENKINS you will be missed. #historian #father #universalbuilder in the culture. condolences to the family and friends of this great man.”

“Floored to learn about the death of Sacha Jenkins,” shared Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg on X.

“What an absolute force in the purveying of hip hop culture. So interesting, so smart, added so much. Unbelievable contributions documenting the culture he loved. I was always intimidated to discuss anything important with him. He was just so knowledgeable and thoughtful. Oh man what a loss …”

Hitmaking recording artist A-Trak honored Jenkins’ legacy, tweeting, “Sacha Jenkins showed so many of us a whole language, how to think and talk about hip hop culture and beyond. RIP, huge loss.”

Los Angeles rapper El Prez shared his memories with Sacha, tweeting, “RIP Sacha Jenkins. Ego Trip raised me. A lot of his writings raised me. Truly represented our art form as the nuanced high and low art that it is and the messages it could convey. It's a sad day for Hip Hop.”