Kim Kardashian Shows Off Saint West Basketball Highlight Reel

Kim Kardashian was a proud mom this week, posting a makeshift highlight reel of her son Saint West playing basketball. The 8-year-old showed off some impressive skills when it came to playing in transition and pull-up shooting. In the comments online, people half-jokingly compared Saint to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. What do you think of Saint's skills? Let us know in the comments.

Of course, Saint isn't the only hooper in the family. A recent TikTok by North West showing off some impressive dribbling ability has been met with a wave of hilarious reactions from fans. While many people were impressed by West's ball handling, more than a few commenters couldn't help but crack some jokes. "CP3 a good trainer yea," one fan wrote. The short comment refers to claims that Kanye West made in 2022 that Kardashian had cheated on him with Chris Paul. No proof that the rumor was true ever emerged, but it is one that has stuck with fans.

Kayne West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Tense Encounter At Saint West Basketball Game

However, Saint's basketball games haven't always been the most joyful experience for Kardashian. In late January, more tension appeared in the co-parenting agreement between Kanye and Kardashian. The pair arrived separately at the LA-based event and sat separately from one another after Kim appeared to take umbrage with some comments from Kanye. The two went their separate ways after the event. Kanye's wife Bianca Censori, who some have described as a "radicalized Kim Kardashian", was not present.

However, this is the second time that it happened in the span of a few days. At another of Saint's basketball games, the pair sat separately while attending the game. The only connection between them was their daughter Chicago, who spent a few minutes speaking with her father before returning to watch the game with her mother. It's unclear if this is simply the nature of Kim and Kanye's relationship now, or if new issues that haven't been made public have arisen.

