Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Haven't Argued In 15 Years, Claims The Singer

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 147 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz first met as teenagers in the 90s before beginning a relationship in 2008 after years of friendship.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have built their marriage on mutual respect and open communication, a foundation that has kept their relationship free of arguments for nearly 15 years. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Beatz shared how he and the 17-time Grammy winner maintain a strong partnership. The couple, celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary this year, are parents to two sons, Egypt, 14, and Genesis, 10. Beatz also has three children from previous relationships. "Marriage is a big word, but I see it as having a best friend," said the producer and Verzuz co-creator. "We’ve never argued. Our kids have never seen us raise our voices or curse at each other. Why? Because we communicate."

Beatz acknowledged that disagreements are inevitable, but he and Keys refuse to let them escalate. "When you’re yelling, no one is listening," he said. "Nothing gets solved. People think they can own their partner, but you can’t. Your spouse isn’t property." He emphasized that respecting each other's individuality has strengthened their bond. "She’s her own boss. I’m my own boss. When we come together, that’s where the magic happens. The biggest mistake people make is treating their partner like something they own." Keys echoed this sentiment during a 2020 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "We don’t raise our voices at each other," she said. "That doesn’t mean we don’t disagree. There have been times when he’s uncomfortable with something I’ve done or vice versa. But we address it before it turns into something bigger. If you don’t catch it early, things get crazy."

More: Jim Jones Calls Out Swizz Beatz For Allegedly Backdooring Him

Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Marriage

Beatz was previously married to singer Mashonda Tifrere from 2004 to 2010. Over the years, he, Keys, and Tifrere have worked to foster a healthy co-parenting dynamic. In 2018, Tifrere published Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family, a book highlighting their journey toward a harmonious blended family.

Through mutual respect, self-awareness, and unwavering communication, Beatz and Keys have cultivated a marriage that defies the usual tensions. Their approach serves as a rare example of a high-profile couple prioritizing peace over conflict.

More: Alicia Keys Fans Go Wild Over Her Viral And Style-Mashing Birthday Look

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images Gram Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Go All Out For 11th Anniversary & Share Photo Dump 6.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.7K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming 6.4K
swizz beatz kids Relationships How Many Kids Does Swizz Beatz Have? 2.2K