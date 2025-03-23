Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Haven't Argued In 15 Years, Claims The Singer

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have built their marriage on mutual respect and open communication, a foundation that has kept their relationship free of arguments for nearly 15 years. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Beatz shared how he and the 17-time Grammy winner maintain a strong partnership. The couple, celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary this year, are parents to two sons, Egypt, 14, and Genesis, 10. Beatz also has three children from previous relationships. "Marriage is a big word, but I see it as having a best friend," said the producer and Verzuz co-creator. "We’ve never argued. Our kids have never seen us raise our voices or curse at each other. Why? Because we communicate."

Beatz acknowledged that disagreements are inevitable, but he and Keys refuse to let them escalate. "When you’re yelling, no one is listening," he said. "Nothing gets solved. People think they can own their partner, but you can’t. Your spouse isn’t property." He emphasized that respecting each other's individuality has strengthened their bond. "She’s her own boss. I’m my own boss. When we come together, that’s where the magic happens. The biggest mistake people make is treating their partner like something they own." Keys echoed this sentiment during a 2020 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "We don’t raise our voices at each other," she said. "That doesn’t mean we don’t disagree. There have been times when he’s uncomfortable with something I’ve done or vice versa. But we address it before it turns into something bigger. If you don’t catch it early, things get crazy."