Foggieraw Is Shooting For The Stars On New "Destiny" Single

More rising artists are utilizing the power of social media like never before, including Foggieraw. Emerging as an online sensation, Foggieraw's is a story of an artist capitalizing on our technology-driven culture. The rapper-singer has been long taking over TikTok For You Pages worldwide with his viral tracks and captivating videos that have been shared and stitched by the millions.

The Maryland star made waves with his popular track "Psalms 62," where he spoke the religious text over an instrumental to Alicia Keys's "You Don't Know My Name." The Grammy winner also caught wind of Foggieraw's interpretation of her production and cosigned his talents. Keys would later appear in a video alongside the rapper while playing the piano as he performed his record. Moreover, this marked the first time Keys cleared "You Don't Know My Name" for any artist.

As more artists like Ari Lennox, idk, and SZA praise Foggieraw's skills, he returns with his latest single, "Destiny." Of course, as with any Foggie release, the vibes are unmatched as he speaks about stepping into his greatness. Further, with a delivery and cadence that is unlike any other on the scene currently, "Destiny" once again sets Foggieraw apart—and up the ladder of success in this industry.

Check out "Destiny" by Foggieraw and let us know what you think of the DMV star's latest release.

Quotable Lyrics

I got the hottest chick up in the game like Natalie Portman

Think I'm married to the game and never divorcin'

Vibrations, baritone, releasin' endorphins

I fathered all these clowns, I'm leavin' 'em orphans, damn, I'm leavin' 'em, mm