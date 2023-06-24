Beyonce may be one of the biggest acts touring across Europe at the moment, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still take time to enjoy the historic continent on her days off. Most recently the 41-year-old has been making plenty of appearances in France with her husband, Jay-Z. One of their first stops in the city was Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton menswear runway debut. During that, Bey was seen filming her longtime friend like a proud mom during his big moment. Of course, the Carters were some of the best-dressed at the venue, along with celebrity friends like Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and Zendaya.

Their lifestyles certainly have them used to luxury. Nevertheless, a sneakily captured photo of Beyonce and Jay-Z at lunch in France earlier this week proves that they know how to enjoy the simple things in life too. “Not Bey playing Uno with [Hov] today, they’re just like us I’m crying 😭😭😭,” one Twitter user wrote while sharing the image of the “Irreplaceable” singer holding a small collection of colourful cards in her hand.

Stars… They’re Just Like Us

not Beyoncé playing uno with Jay-Z today, they're just like us i'm crying😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/K4drK5WvYI — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 23, 2023

As Daily Mail reports, the couple was dining at the world-famous la Colombe d’Or in Saint-Paul-de-Vence this week. Queen B looked ready to take on the stage in an elegant white dress complete with feather and sheer detailing. She combined the gown with chunky sunglasses and a black and white purse, waving and smiling at cameras on her way into the restaurant.

Jay-Z appeared to be in total vacation mode, wearing a printed button-up shirt with green leaves and golden keys displayed across it. He kept it casual in a pair of cargo shorts, adding a simple watch, sunglasses, and a silk scarf tied around his hair. Aside from the paparazzi images that have been captured, the mother of three also shared some heartwarming snaps in a photo dump, giving us some insight into how playful she and the New Yorker are together, even after all these years.

Bey and Jay’s Latest Photo Dump

Check out Beyonce’s latest IG post with her husband below. Do you think that she and Jay-Z are one of the best-dressed couples in the music industry? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

