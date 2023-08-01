The Weeknd Greeted By A Massive Crowd Of Fans Outside France Hotel

The Weeknd is still enjoying his massive, grandiose, and filled-to-the-brim tour across Europe, and that arena energy is translating into city streets. Moreover, many videos went viral recently of a gargantuan crowd of fans waiting for Abel Tesfaye outside of his France hotel. What’s more is that he popped out on the roof to say hello first, peeked out his window, and eventually made his way down to greet them. Of course, there were screams, cellphone screens, and outstretched hands galore, and the Canadian superstar thanked fans on his way out with a smile. Now, he’s due for plenty more shows across the globe, which will surely continue to bring fans a wonderful experience.

In fact, it shouldn’t be surprising at all that the Dawn FM artist drew so many people on the street. After all, his pair of shows in Milan saw a higher attendance than all of Coachella combined, with 160k concertgoers compared to the festival’s 125k guests across its entire weekend. In addition, it’s remarkable how he’s balanced this tour with the release of his impactful, albeit controversial series “The Idol” on HBO. With new music coming out for that as well, it seems like there are more reasons than ever to bask in The Weeknd’s dominance.

The Weeknd Draws Humongous Crowd In France

Furthermore, the 33-year-old also continued his streak of high-profile appearances and contributions to other artists’ work. For example, he appeared twice on Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA, continuing their storied track record of team-ups. First, there was the lead single “K-POP,” which also featured Bad Bunny. Then, upon the project’s full release, he graced the track “CIRCUS MAXIMUS” along with Swae Lee for a slightly darker and more ethereal cut.

Meanwhile, he recently passed Michael Jackson’s record for the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist. Not only that, but it’s understandably the most commercially successful trek of the decade so far, although he’s got steep competition with Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Drake all embarking on their own blockbuster show sequences. We’ll see just how much farther he goes, and remain incredibly excited for the journey. For more news and the latest updates on The Weeknd, log back into HNHH.

