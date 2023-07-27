The Weeknd’s Milan Shows Draw Larger Crowd Than All Of Coachella

The Weeknd is one of the biggest names in all of popular music and he continues to prove it. He’s spent much of the summer promoting his new HBO TV series The Idol. He added acting and producing to his already impressive resume but it didn’t stop him from releasing music. Every episode of the show that dropped also came with new songs from Abel. Artists like Future, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Madonna, Troye Sivan, and Moses Sumney collaborated with him on music from the show.

That hasn’t stopped The Weeknd from continuing to play live shows. Recently, he played a pair of shows in Milan that reached an almost impossible-to-believe achievement. Across the two shows over 160k people attended, which is astonishing enough on its own. What makes it even more unbelievable is when you compare it to a 3-day festival like Coachella. Over the entire weekend at this year’s Coachella, only 125k fans attended. Many fans couldn’t even wrap their heads around him drawing in 35k more fans than an entire Coachella weekend combined.

The Weeknd’s Massive Concert Crowds

Last week, Travis Scott released his new song “K-POP.” The track saw the massively successful rapper teaming up with two other huge stars, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. Even though the song won’t be included on Scott’s upcoming album Utopia it was still an instant smash. It’s already generated more than 31 million streams on Spotify in less than a week and will look to make a high debut on the Hot 100.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd’s current tour became the highest-grossing tour of the decade so far. Following a pair of shows the worldwide gross for the tour which dates back to 2022 now totals more than $350 million. He also passed Michael Jackson’s Bad Tour for the most revenue ever generated in a single tour by a black artist. What do you think of so many fans attending The Weeknd’s show in Milan? Let us know in the comment section below.

