Lionel Messi is feeling pretty good these days after he and his Argentinian teammates won the World Cup on Sunday. They took the game by a score of 4-3 on penalty kicks against France. Overall, it was the greatest final in the history of sports, and fans are still processing what they watched.

If you are a Messi fan, this win has been fantastic as it pretty well solidifies Messi as the GOAT when compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. Furthermore, the win makes it so that Messi has nothing left to prove. Now, he can enjoy the rest of his career, especially as he takes his talents to South Beach.

Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the FIFA World Cup during the arrival of the Argentina men’s national football team after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on December 20, 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Following his big win, Messi took to Instagram to celebrate. After a couple of days, the post reached a whopping 62 million likes. Consequently, he now has the most-liked Instagram post of all time. This surpasses the infamous egg which had 56 million likes.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!” Messi wrote in the post. “So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it…… Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim.

“The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!!”

Messi has never cared much for social media, so he probably won’t celebrate the record anytime soon. Regardless, this is a pretty cool achievement that speaks to how big this moment was for him.

