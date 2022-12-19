Lil Baby has released a music video for his 2022 FIFA World Cup song, “The World Is Yours To Take.” For the piece, Baby raps from the stadiums in Doha, Qatar intercut with highlights from the tournament.

“I’m excited to make history with Budweiser and close out the 2022 FIFA World Cup with this unforgettable video,” Lil Baby said. “Working with Director X and the amazing people from around the globe, we’re celebrating what it means to bring the world together and inspire people to chase those dreams.”

The music video was helmed by Director X. It concludes with a behind-the-scenes montage. Argentinian rapper Paulo Londra and Brazilian musician Papatinho both make appearances.

The song itself features Tears For Fears’ classic hit, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Other artists included on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Soundtrack include Maluma, Nicki Minaj, Myriam Fares, and Jung Kook.

The music video comes following the conclusion of the World Cup final, which saw Argentina defeat France. The tightly contested match went to penalties before Lionel Messi finally lifted his first World Cup trophy. Messi scored twice in the match including a clutch goal in the 108th minute.

“WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed of it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it,” Messi wrote on Instagram after the win. “The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream.”

Check out the music video for “The World Is Yours To Take” below.

