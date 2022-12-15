French Montana has a whole lot of pride when it comes to his home country of Morocco. French has been able to showcase this pride throughout Morocco’s historic run at the World Cup. Last weekend, Morocco became the first African nation to make it to the semi-finals at the World Cup.

However, the team’s run ultimately came to an end yesterday as they lost to France, 2-0. Overall, it was still an amazing tournament for Morocco. They showed the entire world that they can be a soccer powerhouse. Consequently, they have gained the respect of teams like France, Spain, Portugal, and many others.

French Montana Drops “Morocco”

Prior to Wednesday’s match, French was certainly feeling the excitement of the game. In fact, he even dropped a brand new song to commemorate his team’s run. Appropriately, the track is called “Morocco” and it features a change-up in style for the artist.

French Montana seen out and about in Manhattan on December 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

As you will immediately hear, this track features a dance beat. This is meant to be a nod to Morocco’s musical influence on French, and overall, it is a nice change of pace. Furthermore, French can be heard rapping in perfect Arabic. It is a great nod to his home country, and you can tell there was a ton of pride in his voice while making this song.

You may remember that French Montana had led a celebration in Times Square following the team’s win against Portugal. It was a momentous occasion for the country, and French wanted to be front and center with his fellow countrymen. While 2022 was not their year, Morocco will certainly be on track for another big showing in 2026.

Let us know what you think of this track, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world.

