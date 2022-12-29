If you are a soccer fan, or just a sports fan in general, you absolutely should know who Pelé is. He is a man who pioneered the sport of soccer, and in many ways, he was the sport’s first International superstar. In fact, he won three World Cups, which is a monumental achievement.

Throughout his incredible career, he played in both Brazil and the United States. While playing for the New York Cosmos, Pelé was able to make the sport that much more popular in North America.

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, speaks during the opening event of the 2018 Carioca Football Championship at Cidade das Artes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 15, 2018. Pele was named ambassador of the Championship. / AFP PHOTO / MAURO PIMENTEL (Photo credit should read MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Pelé’s health has been deteriorating over the past couple of weeks. Throughout the World Cup, there was this sense that he could pass away during Brazil’s journey. However, he was able to hold on. Unfortunately, over the past couple of days, Pelé’s condition had gotten worse.

Pelé Passes Away

According to reporter Philip Lewis, it has been revealed that Pelé has officially passed away. The Brazilian soccer legend was 82 years old at the time of his passing. Many throughout the soccer world expected this news, however, many remain saddened and impacted by his death.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82. pic.twitter.com/0ymLKqBHks — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 29, 2022

In the tweets below, you can find numerous tributes to the soccer pioneer. Overall, Pelé is someone who inspired generations of soccer players, regardless of age. If you loved the sport and played it, you wanted to have his talent. He wasn’t just a Brazilian hero, but a global one.

Rest in peace Pele 🐐 the most influential pic.twitter.com/tcdl5COszU — Mowgli (@fbgwayno) December 29, 2022

RIP to the iconic Pele. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/k9Av1EaQqv — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 29, 2022

Ahhh man, that's sad news. A true pioneer, he will be remembered for centuries. RIP Pele. 💞 https://t.co/Yhl5mOCDaI — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) December 29, 2022

Rest well Eterno, Pelé. History will treat you kindly 🥲 pic.twitter.com/n5JbtgCeDS — ☕︎︎ (@IlMelhor) December 29, 2022

Our heart goes out to everyone who has been impacted by his passing. He was a truly special talent and someone that will forever be remembered.

RIP Pelé.

