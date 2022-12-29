If you are a soccer fan, or just a sports fan in general, you absolutely should know who Pelé is. He is a man who pioneered the sport of soccer, and in many ways, he was the sport’s first International superstar. In fact, he won three World Cups, which is a monumental achievement.
Throughout his incredible career, he played in both Brazil and the United States. While playing for the New York Cosmos, Pelé was able to make the sport that much more popular in North America.
Unfortunately, Pelé’s health has been deteriorating over the past couple of weeks. Throughout the World Cup, there was this sense that he could pass away during Brazil’s journey. However, he was able to hold on. Unfortunately, over the past couple of days, Pelé’s condition had gotten worse.
Pelé Passes Away
According to reporter Philip Lewis, it has been revealed that Pelé has officially passed away. The Brazilian soccer legend was 82 years old at the time of his passing. Many throughout the soccer world expected this news, however, many remain saddened and impacted by his death.
In the tweets below, you can find numerous tributes to the soccer pioneer. Overall, Pelé is someone who inspired generations of soccer players, regardless of age. If you loved the sport and played it, you wanted to have his talent. He wasn’t just a Brazilian hero, but a global one.
Our heart goes out to everyone who has been impacted by his passing. He was a truly special talent and someone that will forever be remembered.
RIP Pelé.
