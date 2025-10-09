Kendrick Lamar remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world. One just has to look at the South American leg of his Grand National Tour to see what we mean. Throughout the year, Kendrick has been touring, with the vast majority of the shows containing SZA. However, he is now on his own, and he is drawing the exact same numbers.

These crowds have been going wild for Kendrick, and it is clear as day that these fans have been yearning to see him in person. Meanwhile, with each show, Lamar showcases why he is one of the best performers in the entire world.

Last night, Kendrick performed in Chile, and once again, it was a massive show. As it turns out, Kendrick has been enjoying himself in Chile, which is currently the home of the U-20 World Cup of Soccer.

In fact, Lamar made the most of his time in the country on Wednesday, as he took in the Argentina vs. Nigeria game from a suite up high. With earbuds on hand, the artist seemed a bit distracted. Perhaps he was listening to his own leaks.

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour

In the end, Argentina eliminated Nigeria, and will advance in the tournament. Argentina has won the U-20 World Cup six times. Their young talent is always the cream of the crop, and it is how they ended up with legends like Lionel Messi.

The South American leg of Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour is officially over. He will now wait about two months before going back on the road again. This time, for a couple of performances over in Australia. He will perform in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.