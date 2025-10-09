Kendrick Lamar Makes Rare Public Appearance And It's Not Where You Would Expect

BY Alexander Cole 484 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar is in South America for the current leg of his Grand National tour, and he made a rare public appearance in the midst of it.

Kendrick Lamar remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world. One just has to look at the South American leg of his Grand National Tour to see what we mean. Throughout the year, Kendrick has been touring, with the vast majority of the shows containing SZA. However, he is now on his own, and he is drawing the exact same numbers.

These crowds have been going wild for Kendrick, and it is clear as day that these fans have been yearning to see him in person. Meanwhile, with each show, Lamar showcases why he is one of the best performers in the entire world.

Last night, Kendrick performed in Chile, and once again, it was a massive show. As it turns out, Kendrick has been enjoying himself in Chile, which is currently the home of the U-20 World Cup of Soccer.

In fact, Lamar made the most of his time in the country on Wednesday, as he took in the Argentina vs. Nigeria game from a suite up high. With earbuds on hand, the artist seemed a bit distracted. Perhaps he was listening to his own leaks.

Read More: Numerous Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online, Including Baby Keem Reference Tracks

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour

In the end, Argentina eliminated Nigeria, and will advance in the tournament. Argentina has won the U-20 World Cup six times. Their young talent is always the cream of the crop, and it is how they ended up with legends like Lionel Messi.

The South American leg of Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour is officially over. He will now wait about two months before going back on the road again. This time, for a couple of performances over in Australia. He will perform in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

Beyond that, fans are certainly clamoring for some new music. Whether or not we get any new music, anytime soon, still remains to be seen. As we know, Kendrick likes to take long breaks between albums, much to the chagrin of his ever-growing fanbase.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Fans Go Ballistic At Argentinian "Grand National" Show

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour South America Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Expands "Grand National" Tour With South American Leg This Fall 3.0K
Kendrick Lamar Mexico City Stadium Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Sells Out Massive Mexico City Stadium On “Grand National” Tour 2.2K
Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Hip Hop News Music Numerous Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online, Including Baby Keem Reference Tracks 13.9K
Kendrick Lamar Fans Argentina Grand National Show Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Fans Go Ballistic At Argentinian "Grand National" Show 2.6K
Comments 0