adultery
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Could Face "Lashings" Over Iran Adultery ChargesRonaldo hugged an unmarried woman while visiting the nation last month.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsFetty Wap's Estranged Wife Details Alleged Abuse & Cheating In Divorce PapersFetty Wap's estranged wife, Leandra Gonzalez, alleges that he was physically abusive to her and cheated on her during their short marriage.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsWaka Flocka Thinks He "Helped" Wife Tammy By Cheating On HerWaka Flocka thinks his cheating actually had a positive impact on his wife, Tammy Rivera, claiming it made her "meaner" and "a beast."By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsDemi Moore Says She Regrets Having Threesomes With Ashton KutcherAshton used it as an excuse to cheat later. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentCardi B & Offset's Relationship: A Complete HistoryCardi B and Offset's relationship may be over, but their story remains an interesting one. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentStormy Daniels Compares Trump's Penis To "Mushroom Character In Mario Kart"Daniels goes into detail about Trump's member. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMan Who Had An Affair With Someone Else's Wife Loses $8.8 Million LawsuitDon't be a cheater. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicT.I. AWOL While Tiny Accepts Her Rhythm & Soul AwardT.I. and Tiny have taken space.By Devin Ch