Usher Calls Rihanna A "Queen" In Response To Her Praise

During a recent interview with E! News, Rihanna was asked what kind of advice she could offer Usher for his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. According to her, however, there are no tips she can offer the R&B icon that he doesn't already know. Her complimentary response prompted an equally kind comment from Usher, who dubbed RiRi a "queen."

“Hell no, I can’t give Usher no advice,” she told the outlet earlier this week. “Usher is a natural, he’s a legend, he’s been doing this since he’s a teenager. He is made for that show.” He shared a Tweet in response to the compliment. "Real recognize real," he wrote. “Thank U Queen @rihanna.”

Usher Says "Real Recognize Real"

During an interview with CBS Mornings in September, he discussed the honor of being selected to perform at the event. "Thirty years ago I made a commitment to offer my best. And here 30 years later now, it's being rewarded with one of the most prestigious performances and stages anybody could ever play on," he explained. "This is a moment that I've waited my entire life for and I am not coming to disappoint. This is going to be a celebration."

While the artist surely has a lot to look forward to, he also recently celebrated the finale of his Vegas residency. He reflected on his career in a Tweet, which featured a clip of him discussing his goals with Trevor Nelson in 2004. "You know what, because I am such a theatrical artist, I would love to be in a space-- If I did decide to go to Las Vegas, it would be the most phenomenal thing you've ever seen in your life," he says in the clip. "I saw it then…look at me now," he captioned it. What do you think of Usher's response to Rihanna's claim that she has no advice for his Super Bowl Halftime Show? What about him calling her a queen? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

