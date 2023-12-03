Usher Breaks Down Into Tears During Final Las Vegas Show

Usher became emotional on stage during the final show for his Las Vegas residency on Saturday night. Before saying his goodbye to the crowd, following a two-hour performance that highlighted many of his most iconic songs, he reflected on the experience over the past two years.

“I remember the purpose that this offers, the opportunity that this offers for us to not see color, but to recognize culture, for us to not get caught up in our differences but see our similarities,” he said at the end of the show. “The fact that we love music, the fact that we love entertainment, the fact that we can just enjoy ourselves in this moment—that’s what God would want and that’s what we’re doing.”

Usher Performs In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: Usher Performs at the grand opening of Usher: My Way - The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

It was a star-studded affair on Saturday night, as Usher has become accustomed to throughout the residency. Donald Glover, Floyd Mayweather, Scooter Braun, Johnta Austin, Bryan-Michael Cox, and even JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, were all in attendance. At one point during the show, Usher serenaded Mary J. Blige and H.E.R. “Oh Mary, y’all know I got a thing for older women, now,” he joked to Blige. He finished the night with a performance of “Without You." Check out his emotional goodbye below.

Usher Gets Emotional On Stage In Las Vegas

Aww, Usher got emotional at the 100th and final sold out show of his Las Vegas Residency 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2PMdZWMXKS — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) December 3, 2023

Usher is still scheduled to return to Las Vegas, next February, for a performance during Super Bowl LVIII. He will also be releasing his ninth studio album, Coming Home, on the same day. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.

