Usher Breaks Down Into Tears During Final Las Vegas Show

The last show of Usher's Las Vegas residency was an emotional one.

Usher became emotional on stage during the final show for his Las Vegas residency on Saturday night. Before saying his goodbye to the crowd, following a two-hour performance that highlighted many of his most iconic songs, he reflected on the experience over the past two years.

“I remember the purpose that this offers, the opportunity that this offers for us to not see color, but to recognize culture, for us to not get caught up in our differences but see our similarities,” he said at the end of the show. “The fact that we love music, the fact that we love entertainment, the fact that we can just enjoy ourselves in this moment—that’s what God would want and that’s what we’re doing.”

It was a star-studded affair on Saturday night, as Usher has become accustomed to throughout the residency. Donald Glover, Floyd Mayweather, Scooter Braun, Johnta Austin, Bryan-Michael Cox, and even JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, were all in attendance. At one point during the show, Usher serenaded Mary J. Blige and H.E.R. “Oh Mary, y’all know I got a thing for older women, now,” he joked to Blige. He finished the night with a performance of “Without You." Check out his emotional goodbye below.

Usher Gets Emotional On Stage In Las Vegas

Usher is still scheduled to return to Las Vegas, next February, for a performance during Super Bowl LVIII. He will also be releasing his ninth studio album, Coming Home, on the same day. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.

