Usher Reveals He Was Almost In A Star-Studded Super Group With Jay-Z, Pharrell, And Diddy

Shannon Sharpe's new Club Shay Shay show has already played host to some of the biggest stories of 2024. First, he lent his platform to Katt Williams last month and the comedian used it to make some truly wild claims that circulated online immediately. Then a few weeks later, 21 Savage guested on the podcast to discuss his new album. While there he made some statements of his own that divided fans and also told the story of being shot on his 21st birthday in harrowing detail. Now ahead of his new album and Super Bowl performance, Usher is the newest guest on Club Shay Shay.

Unsurprisingly, the R&B legend brought some revelations of his own to the show. One in particular that people are gravitating towards is a potential super group of big-time artists that he was nearly a part of. He discussed almost being added to a group that also included Jay-Z, Pharrell, and Diddy. He also revealed that it never materialized because he turned the opportunity down to instead try and act in Dreamgirls. It's unclear what prevented the remaining members from ever properly assembling. Check out the clip of him discussing the potential supergroup below.

Read More: Fans Hilariously React To Usher's "Glitching" Dance Move

Usher Talks Potential Super Group

Another notable moment in the new Club Shay Shay interview came when Usher expanded on a story he hinted at last year. He had previously stated that he knew Beyonce from an encounter that even pre-dated Destiny's Child. Fans had been curious about the claim ever since and he followed up on it in his new interview.

The R&B legend revealed that he was a teenager at the time and was tasked with keeping an eye on the younger group of singers, which included Beyonce, to keep them out of trouble. What do you think of a potential super group with Usher, Diddy, Jay-Z, and Pharrell? Do you think it was a good move for him to pursue Showgirls instead of joining the group? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Usher's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]