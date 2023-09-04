Tokyo Toni Sings Defamatory Song About Spice Amid Erica Mena Racism Scandal

Tokyo Toni just threw her hat into the Spice and Erica Mena ring, which is inspiring a lot of debate online over the latter “Love & Hip Hop” star calling the former a “monkey” after she spoke on her kids. Moreover, Toni even wrote a whole song about it that unfortunately perpetuates that insult and justifies its racially charged impact. In a new clip on social media, Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna)’s mother hits some dance moves while singing along. “Blue monkey Spice” and “talkin’ on people kids ain’t f***in’ nice” are among the few lyrics on display. Of course, this contributed to already fiery and contested back-and-forths on the Internet about whether Mena’s insult was warranted.

On one hand, many agree with Tokyo Toni that mentioning Erica’s relationship with her kids was a step too far for Spice. On the other, many felt that a wrong doesn’t make a right, and that this is still an egregious comment to make. What’s more is that this incident added to a long history of controversy surrounding Mena’s racial identity and treatment of Black individuals. However, some didn’t even have a set opinion on all this, and just thought that it was strange for Toni to make a song about it in the first place.

Tokyo Toni’s Bizarre Diss Towards Spice

Still, she’s known for being outspoken and unfiltered, such as when he demanded that Tyga pay her daughter’s child support. “@tyga you should be paying child support,” Tokyo Toni expressed on social media. “What kind of man are you? She never asked you for a dime her son. You should be ashamed of yourself. Why are you putting pressure where it doesn’t have to be? You could’ve come in here but you think it’s good don’t you.

“Tyga does not have full custody of my grandson,” she continued. “He has never paid child support in 11 years. It’s about time this boy is growing. Let me put my take on this he has never pay child support and 11 years my daughter takes care of her kids. What woman today would not ask money when you can see that the man is getting money!” For more news and the latest updates on Tokyo Toni, Spice, and Erica Mena, come back to HNHH.

