- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Sings Defamatory Song About Spice Amid Erica Mena Racism ScandalToni insinuated that Spice deserved these attacks for speaking on Mena's son, and fans debated whether she's right or not in the comments.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.3K Views
- RandomKellogg's Called Out By Former MP For Using Monkey As Mascot For Coco PopsFormer UK MP Fiona Onasanya questioned why Kellogg's uses a monkey as the mascot for their brown Coco Pops cereal, but "three white boys" for Rice Krispies.ByLynn S.3.4K Views
- CrimeChris Brown's Monkey Business Settled: Singer Can't Buy Monkeys For 6 MonthsChris Brown will pay a $35,000 fine for his illegal pets case.ByAlex Zidel2.6K Views
- MusicSwae Lee's Spider Monkey Seized In Home Raided For Exotic Pets: ReportLos Angeles law enforcement is cracking down on exotic pets.ByAron A.15.4K Views
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson's Former Pet Chimpanzee Is Now A PainterBubbles has kept busy since parting ways with Michael Jackson.ByAlex Zidel5.3K Views
- MusicChris Brown's Legal Defense Against Monkey Charges RevealedA good defense is the best offense. ByKarlton Jahmal2.9K Views
- MusicChris Brown Hit With Criminal Charges For Owning A Pet MonkeyThe maximum sentence is 6 months in jail. ByKarlton Jahmal37.2K Views
- MusicSwae Lee Stays Fed Thanks To His Pet MonkeySwae's pet monkey helps keep his nutrition up.ByChantilly Post3.6K Views
- MusicSwae Lee Pops Champagne To Celebrate Rae Sremmurd's New $20 Million DealRae Sremmurd is making big money moves.ByAlex Zidel14.7K Views
- MusicFrench Montana Has Emotional Reunion With His Pet MonkeyFrench Montana and his pet monkey Julius have been reunited. ByMitch Findlay14.0K Views
- MusicChris Brown Forced To Give Up Pet Monkey; Could Face Possible ChargesChris Brown could be prosecuted for having his pet monkey without a permit.ByKevin Goddard10.9K Views
- SocietyRachel Dolezal's "Protest" To H&M Hoodie Is The WorstDolezal has created an equally troublesome hoodie as a retort. ByDavid Saric7.9K Views
- MusicChris Brown Didn’t Actually Buy His Daughter A Pet MonkeyIt turns out Chris Brown didn't actually buy his daughter that pet monkey.ByKevin Goddard5.7K Views
- MusicFrench Montana Befriends ChimpanzeeFrench gets close and personal with a female chimp.ByDanny Schwartz8.6K Views