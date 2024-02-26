Rich The Kid Sings "Carnival" With Fans In Italy After "Vultures" Event

Rich The Kid sang along to his song, "Carnival," with fans in Italy after a Vultures event. The moment was caught on video and is circulating on social media. The song is included on the tracklist to Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new collaborative album, Vultures 1. It also features Playboi Carti.

Many fans reflected on the success of the track when Our Generation Music shared the clip on Instagram, on Saturday. "People really have the nerve to say he’s 'milking the song' as if it’s not the biggest song in the world rn," one user wrote. Another noted: "Bro it’s crazy cuz they sound like the sample in the track."

Despite the success of Vultures 1, its release has come with plenty of controversy. It's been removed from streaming services on multiple occasions due to issues with the original distributor, FUGA, as well as disputes with both Donna Summer and Ozzy Osbourne over clearing samples. Rich addressed those issues in a tweet after the release of the project. "They removed us twice," he wrote. "Still the biggest song in the world already #4 let’s go back #1 I appreciate everyone & all support." The project once again disappeared from Apple Music on Saturday. Check out Rich The Kid's performance in Italy below.

As for his solo work, Rich hasn't released a full-length studio album since 2020's Boss Man. He's currently working on the follow-up, Life's A Gamble. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rich The Kid on HotNewHipHop.

