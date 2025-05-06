Rihanna has been one busy bee, to say the least. She's been raising two kids, Riot and RZA and operating her Fenty brand. Of course, you can't forget about the mental energy expended during ASAP Rocky's trial against ASAP Relli. So, yes, finding time for other things like her music career has not been easy.

But in the years since the release of her mega successful 2016 record ANTI, she's given the Navy some reasons to believe the comeback is near. In fact, Rihanna just gave an update on the process over these last nine years back in February. She did so via an interview with Harper's BAZAAR.

"I've been in the studio the whole eight years. But it didn't hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. 'This kind of album, not that album.' I know it's not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it's not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It's going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I've finally cracked it, girl!" she said with jubilation.

Rihanna Pregnancy Reveal

Of course, hitting a wall creatively speaking is never fun. It can feel like nothing's sticking, and a lot of doubt inevitably creeps in. But it seems like 2025 is the year for maybe a single or two, or at the very least some sort of album title announcement. That seems like a reasonable thing to expect, especially after another hopeful update on its progress.

In a short chat with ET per Uproxx at the Met Gala yesterday, Rihanna said that despite the big news family wise, she's not going to slow down. "No… maybe a few videos, but… I can sing," she quipped. That headline we are referring to though is Rihanna's third pregnancy confirmation.

Her form fitting ensemble had her baby belly on full display for everyone to see. We aren't sure how long she's been hiding this from the world. But what we do know is that she's doing well. "I’m good. I’m shockingly feeling OK and not too overwhelmed at the moment. […] I’m tired. I’m excited," she said to ET.