Rihanna May Calm The Nerves Of Fans With This Latest Album Update

BY Zachary Horvath 429 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Rihanna has kept music on the back burner for most of these last nine years, but we do feel she's finding more time to create again.

Rihanna has been one busy bee, to say the least. She's been raising two kids, Riot and RZA and operating her Fenty brand. Of course, you can't forget about the mental energy expended during ASAP Rocky's trial against ASAP Relli. So, yes, finding time for other things like her music career has not been easy.

But in the years since the release of her mega successful 2016 record ANTI, she's given the Navy some reasons to believe the comeback is near. In fact, Rihanna just gave an update on the process over these last nine years back in February. She did so via an interview with Harper's BAZAAR.

"I've been in the studio the whole eight years. But it didn't hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. 'This kind of album, not that album.' I know it's not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it's not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It's going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I've finally cracked it, girl!" she said with jubilation.

Read More: 2017-2018 Hip-Hop: Why It Was Far From The Genre's Worst Year

Rihanna Pregnancy Reveal

Of course, hitting a wall creatively speaking is never fun. It can feel like nothing's sticking, and a lot of doubt inevitably creeps in. But it seems like 2025 is the year for maybe a single or two, or at the very least some sort of album title announcement. That seems like a reasonable thing to expect, especially after another hopeful update on its progress.

In a short chat with ET per Uproxx at the Met Gala yesterday, Rihanna said that despite the big news family wise, she's not going to slow down. "No… maybe a few videos, but… I can sing," she quipped. That headline we are referring to though is Rihanna's third pregnancy confirmation.

Her form fitting ensemble had her baby belly on full display for everyone to see. We aren't sure how long she's been hiding this from the world. But what we do know is that she's doing well. "I’m good. I’m shockingly feeling OK and not too overwhelmed at the moment. […] I’m tired. I’m excited," she said to ET.

Read More: Top 50 Best Rap Albums Of The Decade So Far

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.8K
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings Streetwear Rihanna Brings Bridal Energy In New 2023 Met Gala Photos With A$AP Rocky 758
Rihanna Previews Next Album Not Commercial Music News Music Rihanna Boldly Previews Her Long-Awaited Next Album: "It's Not Going To Be Commercial" 1387
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 2.9K