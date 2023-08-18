Kid Cudi Shares Release Date And Multiple Album Covers For “Insano”

After weeks of teasing, fans are now getting some details on Kid Cudi’s new album Insano. The project follows last year’s Entergalactic which many believed could be Cudi’s last album as he claimed he was retiring afterward. Earlier this year though he pivoted. Cudi admitted that he had one more album left to release in his record deal and that he would drop a project to close that deal before re-evaluating what to do next. Fans now know all the details on that album and when they will be able to hear it.

Earlier today Kid Cudi posted the presale bundles for the album which has 4 different album covers available. He also attached the four different album covers for fans to observe. He also confirmed when people will be able to listen to the entire thing, and it won’t take long. Insano is scheduled to be released next month on September 15. Fans also took to the comments to speculate on the sound of the album and who might be featured on it. Check out the four options for album covers below.

Kid Cudi Details New Album Coming Soon

INSANO PRESALE W BUNDLES ‼️ 4 COVERS AVAILABLE ✌🏾✨🛸 https://t.co/newgTCf5bM pic.twitter.com/zlVmYvMtbE — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) August 18, 2023

The official announcement of Insano‘s release date mirrors rumors that swirled about the record last week. While other rumors about the alleged style and features on the record are floating around, none are as substantiated. One thing fans are expecting to hear is an EDM-flavored collaboration with Steve Aoki. Cudi showed up at one of the superstar’s recent performances where they previewed the song.

Kid Cudi also dropped a new single from the album back in June. “PORSCHE TOPELESS” was met with a positive response from fans and has already racked up 8 million streams since its release. He also joined another EDM legend, Skrillex, for a new song called ‘Summertime” earlier this year. What do you think of the four album covers for Kid Cudi’s new album Insano? Let us know in the comment section below.

