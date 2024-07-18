Jermaine Dupri Responds To Steph Curry's "Not Like Us" Fatigue, Kevin Durant Weighs In

Jermaine Dupri found himself a bit surprised by a recent take from Steph Curry. As you have probably seen by now, Curry exposed himself as someone who is completely tired of "Not Like Us." Overall, this is the number-one song in the world. However, many have grown tired of it. Before a recent Team USA exhibition game, Curry noted that it isn't the only song in the world and that he would like to hear something else from time to time.
This led to a video message from Durpi. In this message, the music mogul noted that the record is one that has had a massive impact. However, this current generation isn't used to records lasting for more than a few weeks. Consequently, that is why someone like Curry may think that the song is getting overplayed. It's certainly an interesting take from Dupri, especially given his track record as an industry leader who knows a whole lot about the music business.
Jermaine Dupri Speaks, KD Responds
Kevin Durant ended up replying to Dupri and noted that he thinks the music mogul is incorrect in his assessment here. "Maybe bro just wanna hear another song," KD replied. Needless to say, there is a bit of division right now over the song. Although that is certainly going to be expected when it comes to diss tracks. Only time will tell for how much longer this track is going to end up lasting.
Let us know what you think of Dupri's remarks, and KD's subsequent reply, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that "Not Like Us" has been getting a bit old over the last few weeks? Do you believe that this record deserves to be number one right now?