Jermaine Dupri Calls Drake "Ignorant" For Replicating 2Pac & Snoop Dogg's Voices On AI Diss Track

According to Jermaine Dupri, Drake didn't realize he was playing with fire.

Before Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral lyrical battle reached its peak last month, Drizzy decided to get creative with his diss track "Taylor Made Freestyle." He used artificial intelligence to replicate the voices of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg, sparking a great deal of controversy in the process. Many listeners found it to be disrespectful, and 2Pac's estate even threatened to sue him. Eventually, he pulled the track from streaming services to avoid any legal repercussions.

Jermaine Dupri has been a vocal critic of the use of AI in music for some time. Evidently, Drake is no exception. During a recent appearance at Atlanta's United Masters’ SelectCon conference, he sat down with Steve Stoute to discuss the dangers of the rapidly developing technology. He used "Taylor Made Freestyle" as an example, describing how "dangerous" things could have gotten.

Jermaine Dupri Shares His Take On Artificial Intelligence In Music

"If you're going to use AI, you've got to use it in a smart way," Dupri began. "Because the people that are touching it at this point, they don't understand some of the things that it can damage, right? If you look at the Drake song where he used Snoop and 2Pac's voice. I don't think people listen to that and understand how serious people take 2Pac... I think Snoop understood why he shouldn't answer to it because it could have gotten really dangerous."