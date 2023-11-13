Nike SB Dunk Low “City Of Love” Gets A First Look

The Nike SB Dunk Low, a streetwear favorite, is set to turn heads with its upcoming "City Of Love" colorway. This iconic silhouette, celebrated for its edgy design and skateboarding roots, continues to be a standout in sneaker culture. In the "City Of Love" iteration, the Dunk Low boasts a Burgundy Crush colorway that adds a touch of romance to its urban aesthetic. The deep burgundy tones create a visually striking sneaker that pays homage to the city's vibe and energy.

Renowned for its performance on and off the skateboard, the Nike SB Dunk Low maintains a reputation for style and durability. The "City Of Love" release elevates the sneaker's allure, offering a unique blend of passion and street-ready attitude. Whether navigating the skatepark or the city streets, the SB Dunk Low is a symbol of individuality and urban expression. The "City Of Love" colorway is anticipated to make a bold statement, reflecting Nike's commitment to pushing boundaries and capturing the spirit of diverse urban landscapes. Lace-up and embrace the love with the Nike SB Dunk Low "City Of Love."

The sneakers feature a burgundy rubber sole and a matching burgundy speckled midsole. A burgundy leather base constructs the uppers, with dark brown leather overlays. Also, a burgundy leather Nike Swoosh matches the burgundy tongue, and dark brown laces match the sock liner. Dark Nike branding is located on the tongue, and also on the heels. Overall, this sneaker features a toned-down colorway and a comfortable silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “City Of Love” will be released in February of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

