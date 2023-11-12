Nike Dunk Low “Neutral Grey/Ice Blue” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low, an iconic sneaker, is gearing up for a stylish comeback with its upcoming "Neutral Grey/Ice Blue" colorway. This classic silhouette, known for its versatility and cultural impact, continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. In the "Neutral Grey/Ice Blue" iteration, the Dunk Low takes on a sophisticated aesthetic. The combination of neutral tones and refreshing ice-blue accents creates a visually appealing sneaker that effortlessly blends retro and contemporary elements.

Renowned for its comfort and durability, the Nike Dunk Low has been a streetwear staple since its debut. The upcoming colorway adds a touch of modern flair to the timeless design, making it a must-have for sneaker aficionados. Whether on the basketball court or the city streets, the Dunk Low remains a symbol of athletic style. The "Neutral Grey/Ice Blue" release is expected to capture attention and showcase Nike's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design within the dynamic world of sneaker fashion. Step into the future with the Nike Dunk Low and its exciting "Neutral Grey/Ice Blue" colorway.

“Neutral Grey/Ice Blue” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A blue hairy suede base constructs the uppers, with grey suede overlays. Also, a grey suede Nike Swoosh and blue suede tongue complete the design of these sneakers. Blue Nike branding is located on the tongue, and also on the heels. Overall, this sneaker features a vibrant colorway and a comfortable silhouette. The heavy use of hairy suede gives these sneakers a great texture. Look out for an official release date for this pair.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Neutral Grey/Ice Blue” is going to drop in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

