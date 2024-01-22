Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” Officially Revealed

Get ready to elevate your style game with the Nike SB Dunk Low, especially with the upcoming "Hyper Royal/Malachite" edition. These sneakers are all about making a bold statement in a laid-back way. The "Hyper Royal/Malachite" colorway brings a cool combination of blue and green, creating a fresh and dynamic look. Imagine hitting the streets in these kicks – that's the kind of casual cool they deliver. These sneakers are perfect for those who want to stand out without going overboard.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is a favorite among skateboarding enthusiasts, and the "Hyper Royal/Malachite" edition adds an extra dose of flair. Comfort and style seamlessly come together, making these kicks a go-to for any skate session or casual hangout. Sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating the release of these stylish gems. If you're into effortless coolness with a pop of color, keep an eye out for the Nike SB Dunk Low "Hyper Royal/Malachite" – the perfect blend of simplicity and vibrancy for your feet. Step into a world of dynamic style with these upcoming kicks.

“Hyper Royal/Malachite” Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean white midsole that has green stitching. Also, the uppers are constructed from a hyper royal suede base with phantom suede overlays. Next, a green suede Swoosh is found on the sides and tan laces complete the sneakers. Finally, green Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” is going to drop on June 1st. Also, the retail price will be $115 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

