If you are a Nike Dunk Low fan, then the last couple of years have been extremely fun. After years of dormancy, the Dunk has awoken and has become the apple of everyone’s eye again. This has led to so many new colorways, as well as the return of a few classics.

A big reason for the love behind this silhouette is just how timeless it is. The look of the shoe is so simple, and anyone can rock the Nike Dunk. Whether it be the high top or the low top, Nike is always coming out with some extremely wearable color schemes.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low “Kentucky”

One of the many Nike Dunk Low colorways that have been released as of late is the “Kentucky” model, below. This shoe got re-released in 2020, and as you can imagine, it was an homage to the Kentucky Wildcats. It is a shoe that was immediately loved by fans and got plenty of traction.

That said, a lot of folks missed out on these. Dunk releases are insane, so now, Nike is making up for it with a special re-release. This blue and white colorway is coming back to the market, although only a specific subset of Nike consumers will be able to grab these.



Release Rules

According to Sole Collector, this shoe is going to be back on the SNKRS App as of November 9th and 16th. The catch is simple. In order to receive exclusive access to these, you will need to be a perpetual L taker. Those of you who have missed out on 25 Nike Dunk Low releases through the SNKRS App, will be eligible.







