removes
- MusicLil Xan Removes Mac Miller From "Be Safe" Album CoverLil Xan's new album will be out on February 3.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Backs Down From His Terry Crews TrollingMight as well call him loose change, since his latest actions are flaky.By Zaynab
- MusicInstagram Removes Pusha T’s Photo Of Drake’s BlackfaceInstagram removes Pusha T's post due to the photo of Drake's "blackface."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMeek Mill Deletes All Instagram Posts Aside From One Photo: "Go To War For Our Freedom"Meek Mill emphasizes his will for freedom by leaving just one post on his Instagram page.By Alex Zidel
- NewsCiara Removes Future Tattoo From HandCiara has removed the "Future" tattoo from her finger.By Kevin Goddard