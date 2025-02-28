2hollis Drops Exhilarating Party Banger With "style"

Los Angeles, California multi-talent (and heartthrob) 2hollis has got his eye on someone on his latest release "style."

2hollis has become an internet sensation over the last several months to a year thanks to his unique style. The singer/rapper and producer loves to play around with different genres and blur the lines in the process. He particularly borrows from electropop, rage, hyphy, pop, electronic, and more. With his newest release "style," 2 is pulling from all those for a truly energetic experience. It's almost disorienting with these EDM-esque elements and head-rattling 808s. The Los Angeles, California act adds a lot of swagger to the 1:39-long single.

He utilizes a breathy rapping delivery and uses his charm on to woo some single ladies coming to the function. "I like your style, so flashy, catch you staring at me / When you smile, so catchy, love when you staring at me." It's almost as if he's whispering right into the girl's ear when he's performing the chorus. If his confidence on the mic wasn't enough, the "music video" is literally just 2hollis flexing his model-like physique. Fans are claiming he's "aura farming," which is too purposely look cool or appealing when others are watching. It's working for folks with girls (and even guys) acting smitten on social media. "BREED ME (i’m a man)," one IG user boldy writes, for example. But silliness aside, this a banger and we recommend you give it a try below.

2hollis "style"

Quotable Lyrics:

If you're tryna get a feature, it's a couple over
Haha, I got him stressin', make him turn it over
Oh sh*t, at the party, solo h*es comin' over
Pick her out, got her feeling lucky like a four-leaf clover
In and out, girl, I can't stay and f*ckin' hold ya
But I could put you in Celine, not Fashion Nova

