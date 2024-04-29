2hollis Has A Huge "Crush" On New Single

Today we have a new idiosyncratic artist to present to you today. He goes by 2hollis and we are covering his new single "crush." There is minimal information about the up and comer from Los Angeles, California. But after listening to a couple of his singles, we gathered that he is not your typical rapper.

He likes to delve into the realms of electronic and electro-pop quite often, as evidenced by "crush." However, he also explores these genres in other recent tracks like "light" and "jeans." Other trends we have noticed in 2hollis' music is that likes to bring a lot of glitchy effects into the production. Depending on who you show him too, they will either be really into it, or will immediately snatch the aux from you.

Read More: Beyonce and Blue Ivy In New Lion King Prequel Trailer

Listen To "Crush" By 2hollis

For 2hollis, "crush" looks to be another promotional single for a rumored upcoming album called 24, according to Genius. On his second offering of the year, he tells the listener how fond he is of this girl he admires. Even though he thinks it is really embarrassing, he just has to get his feelings out there. Be sure to check this one out with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "crush" by 2hollis? Is this one of his best songs as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for his rumored upcoming album 24? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 2hollis. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got a crush on you, do you crush on me too?

Thinkin' of you everywhere, your house, my house, the car or in my room

I got a crush on you, do you crush on me too?

Every single thing I make, say, think or do towards you

I got a crush on you, do you crush on me too? (You, you, you, you)

Thinkin' of you everywhere, your house, my house, the car or in my room (You, you, you, you)

Read More: The Weeknd Makes Another Massive Food Donation To Gaza

[Via]