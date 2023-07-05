If you want to know how Erykah Badu is doing, her Instagram mid-tour recap is all you need to see. The rapper posted a collection of photos to social media yesterday, all coming from her Unfollow Me Tour that she’s smack-dab in the middle of performing. Her first two pics? One is of her derriere under a shirt that says “HELMET,” pink sheer shoulder covers, and unique leggings. The other is a strawberry with a striking resemblance to Erykah Badu’s butt.

The rest of the photo dump — which you can see below — shows Badu on stage, living the tour life, soaking in the adoration from thousands of screaming fans. At the halfway point, while Erykah is being reflective, she seems ready to keep the show on the road. She picks back up on July 7th at TD Arena in Boston, MA. She ends on July 23 at another basketball arena, the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

How Erykah Badu’s Tour Is Going

Erykah has been setting the stage on fire recently. And while some fans have been rude to her, leaving the show early while she’s still singing, the tour has been a huge success. As she’s said in the past, the naming of the tour — “Unfollow Me” — definitely has to do with cancel culture. Via a VIBE interview, she wants to be herself, plain and simple, and if people don’t like what she has to say, “I don’t care, unfollow me, doesn’t matter.”

Erykah Badu wants to remind herself to drink from her own cup, not to harsh anybody else’s vibe. This tour signifies a return to her true self, something she’s thankful for. After the tour concludes, Badu is turning to the film industry, making a cameo appearance in a Netflix Broadway play adaptation. August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson stars Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington, with Badu as a yet-to-be-named character. Whoever she plays, that character will have a fruity booty (if the strawberry has anything to say about it).

