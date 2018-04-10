lose
- ViralLizzo Loses Significant Number Of Instagram Followers Amid Sexual Harassment AllegationsThe singer's lost over 80,000 followers over the past day as of writing this article.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1371 Views
- SongsM. Rumbi And Iyanah Connect With BasicCity On "Lose" Single: ListenCure your Sunday blues with a groovy new collab track.ByHayley Hynes2.4K Views
- BeefJake Paul Has A Surprising Take On His Rival KSI's Lil Wayne CollabKSI isn't taking Paul's words at face value. ByKarlton Jahmal4.6K Views
- PoliticsTrump Refuses To Accept Defeat: "This Election Is Far From Over"Donald Trump and his campaign are still trying to convince the rest of us that they aren't a bunch of sore losers.ByAron A.5.4K Views
- TVCiara & Russell Wilson's Jimmy Fallon Interview Gets Interrupted By Host's DaughterCiara and Russell Wilson's interview with Jimmy Fallon got interrupted when the host's 6-year-old daughter, Winnie, had to tell her dad she'd lost a tooth.ByLynn S.2.3K Views
- AnticsDrake Curse Is Back; Baltimore Ravens Lose After Drizzy Shouts Out Lamar JacksonDays after Drake wished Lamar Jackson a happy birthday, his Ravens lost in a stunning upset.ByKevin Goddard16.6K Views
- BasketballGucci Mane Says He Lost Six Figures To Drake Over Bucks x Raptors SeriesGucci Mane reveals he and Drake had a massive wager on the Bucks x Raptors series in the playoffs.ByKevin Goddard9.4K Views
- RelationshipsYBN Cordae Shares How He Helped Girlfriend Naomi Osaka Prepare For US Open"She know what she doin."ByChantilly Post44.0K Views
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mother Tanisha Foster Refutes Claims Of "Unfit Parenting"Tanisha Foster is fighting to gain full custody of 10-year old Emani, in the wake of Nipsey's death.ByDevin Ch6.3K Views
- MusicYo Gotti Slapped With $6.6M Judgment After Blowing Off A Collab: ReportYoung Fletcher accused Yo Gotti of pocketing $20K after failing to deliver a verse,ByAron A.102.5K Views
- MusicJa Rule Places "30-Year Curse" On Timberwolves Following Awkward Halftime GigJa Rule's halftime concert in Milwaukee was met with a real lack of zest.ByDevin Ch27.3K Views
- SportsLeBron James Misses Two Critical Free Throws As Lakers Fall To 0-3 On SeasonLeBron James played hero ball to get the game into overtime, but couldn't hit some key free throws to clinch the win. ByKevin Goddard8.2K Views
- MusicThe Game Reportedly Loses $20 Million Lawsuit To ViacomThe Game is back to square one in his sexual assault case against Priscilla Rainey.ByDevin Ch21.7K Views
- Entertainment"Wheel Of Fortune" Contestant Loses Over $7K For Mispronouncing FlamencoPoor Jonny thought he had it in the bag. ByChantilly Post1.7K Views