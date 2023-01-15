The start of a new year is obviously the perfect time to embrace new things – including new artists! We’ve already been putting plenty on your radar over the past two weeks, but now, we’ve got something exciting from M. Rumbi for your consideration.

“I wanted to put out more (ALL THE) music this year, so I decided I will release a song every two weeks for the entirety of 2023,” the producer explained in an Instagram post on January 3.

His first release in this new series is “Lose.” It finds him linking up with long-term collaborator Iyanah as well as creative duo BasicCity to curate a magical soundscape that’s sure to hook readers with just one listen.

A press release describes Rumbi’s work as “a catchy and energetic hip-hop track with heavy-hitting 808s, smooth pianos and synths.” However, we still think you should listen for yourself a time or two to really get a feel for cross-cultural creation.

“What have you got to lose? / Dammit, you’re so consumed / I think you got confused / It wasn’t me, it’s you,” the song begins.

Elsewhere on his Instagram page, the producer revealed that he sampled a previously released song of his called “Wonder” to make the beat for “Lose.”

Upon its debut, M. Rumbi revealed that his first track of 2023 has landed on various noteworthy playlists. Among them are New Music Friday in both Kenya and Ghana, plus Spotify’s 254 Flow.

Additionally, a lyric video has made its way onto YouTube so fans of the track can sing along as they groove to the rhythm.

Stream M. Rumbi’s “Lose” on Spotify below. Afterward, find more new music recommendations on our weekly R&B Season update here.

Quotable Lyrics:

What have you got to lose?

Dammit, you’re so consumed

I think you got confused

It wasn’t me, it’s you

