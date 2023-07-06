Coi Leray has a lot to celebrate these days, and the sheer variety and eccentricity of her latest Instagram photo dump proves that point. Moreover, she featured some candid snaps and selfies, fan art, a personalized menu- and a picture of her in a see-through dress. Of course, a lot of people focused on that one in the comments section, as they ranged from lustful to shocked to indignant due to the fact that these posts usually get taken down. Regardless, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time that the rapper’s fits turned heads. As such, she is as free as ever while showing off great style in the process.

In fact, it’s heartening to see her positive attitude and liberating social media presence amid a lot of clowning and hate. A lot of that came recently, as her sophomore studio album COI sold 10k copies in its first week, which many see as dismal sales. However, the Boston native kept her head up and expressed gratitude for the success she’s experiencing. Not only that, but even Boosie Badazz stepped in on social media to praise Coi Leray and chastise people for not getting the hype.

Coi Leray At The Bape Heads Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Coi Leray performs during theBape Heads Show on June 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

“Grateful to have an album on the Top 200 for [the] first week of my album release, again,” Coi Leray tweeted. “This time with three hits on the Hot 100… Woah. I’m super proud of myself. Bigger and better year every time. Keep streaming #COI. It’s an AMAZING project.” “@coileray_ SHOULD HAVE SOLD AT LEAST 100K THE FIRST WEEK,” Boosie posted on Twitter. “‘NOBODY RECENT GOT MORE HITS THAN HER’ either, this s**t rigged. CELEBRITY KIDS JUST GET HATED ON WHEN ITS TIME TO SWIPE. MFS BE HATERS [STRAIGHT] UP.”

Meanwhile, given her comments on over-saturation in the industry, maybe COI is an example of that downside. After all, an artist’s viral status and effective social media presence won’t always translate into album sales. That being said, the 26-year-old is one of those artists that puts into question which one of those is more important. Still, check out the post in the link below if you’d like. For more news and the latest updates on Coi Leray, keep checking in with HNHH.

