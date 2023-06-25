Coi Leray recently sat down for an enlightening conversation with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio. On it, they discussed a whole host of topics, ranging from her brand new sophomore album to industry relationships. While the Boston native remarked that a lot of industry people know each other and stay at least amicable, she doesn’t believe that there are any true friendships in the industry. Rather, it’s still a competition at the end of the day, but she didn’t seem to suggest so in a disloyal or backstabbing manner. Instead, Coi emphasized that this should be a friendly competition, and that genuine connections can form.

“I mean, look, the other side of it is, you know, everybody ain’t got to be friends, but we can all be positive,” Ebro remarked. “One thousand percent,” Coi Leray agreed. “Nobody’s friends, we don’t know each other in real life, you feel me? If we meet in person and, you know, we have a genuine relationship from there organically, then whatever. But I don’t think no one’s friends. I think, at the end of the day, it is a competition here, not everybody can be number one. But at the same time, it should be friendly competition. If we all on the same track team, and it’s time to race, and we practicing, I’m dusting you even though you my right hand. But it’s time to race, we got practice. But respectfully, you know? That’s how I look at it.”

Read More: Coi Leray Proposes All-Female Rap Song For First Number One Hip-Hop Hit Of 2023

Coi Leray’s Remarks On A Competitive Industry

Coi Leray speaks on industry friends and competition in Hip-Hop.



“I don’t think no one’s friends. I think at the end of the day it is a competition here. Not everyone can be #1 but at the same time it should be friendly competition.” pic.twitter.com/6hrBJtxUW0 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 25, 2023

Interestingly enough, another topic of conversation that came up in the interview was Latto’s line about the “Bops” hitmaker’s body on “Put It On Da Floor.” As she remarked on the situation and her reaction, she alluded to similar themes. “It’s not a sensitive conversation,” Coi Leray reflected. “I feel like it wasn’t more about the body, it was more of mentioning my name. I’m about positivity. For real. And I wasn’t sure where it was coming from. And not only that, I feel like the problem with our community today is we be so quick to try to change things but we don’t do nothing to actually change anything.

“So if we’re going to say we’re going to stop talking about bodies, then don’t mention anything about my body,” she went on. “Just period. Don’t compare me to nothing, don’t think about nothing. We’re not smoking on anything, it’s disrespect. And where I come from I just don’t like that. I don’t know, it’s starting to get old. The rap beefs are for the guys. You know, I don’t even think they should do it. Us artists, we kind of control the narrative. So if we just spend more time pushing that narrative we won’t give these headlines and these blogs no reason to go ahead and push this negative narrative. That’s something we got to come together on.” For more on Coi Leray, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Coi Leray Claps Back At 2021 “XXL” Freshman Cypher Critics: “Clearly IDGAF”