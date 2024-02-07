Logic Emotionally Confronts His Father For Massive $850K Home Request

More money, more problems is a very resonant statement when you really analyze it. No matter where you are on the socioeconomic scale, different issues will come with it. With Logic being in the top percentile of earners, he has to deal with providing for others and making correct big business decisions. This is something that the Maryland MC has spoken about quite frequently. He has been a pretty open book about his rough upbringing in a crowded household. Logic's father, Sir Robert Bryson Hall, has especially been a sensitive topic. Their relationship has been rocky, to say the least.

Logic has talked about his father asking him to fork over massive amounts of money in interviews with numerous publications. He even brought his dad onstage during a tour performance to officially sign him to Bobby Boy Records, to financially take care of him. Which is why this latest sit-down with his caretaker is not too surprising.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Sentencing Delayed Amid Dismissal Motion

Logic Gets Real With His Father

The veteran lyricist got quite passionate with his dad about the time he once asked his son to give him $850,000 for a house. His dad is/was in a band and wanted a place where they could record music together. Logic told his father that he did not want to do it because he did not want to see him waste it. But all these issues Logic had extended beyond his dad. Because of how many siblings he has, he has been fed up with seeing them waste the funds he has handed out to them. Hence why his father never received crazy amounts. But, Logic still has a lot of love for his pops, making that clear throughout the clip above. It sounds like Logic never really got to have this sort of conversation with him before. Hopefully, things can smooth themselves out, and their relationship can be stronger than it has been.

What are your thoughts on Logic talking to his father about their problems on the internet face to face? Was this a smart thing to do, why or why not? Did you know Logic had issues with his family like this? Do you think this is something that will come up in his next album, Ultra 85? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Logic. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Drake Responds To The Criticism Of His Ridiculous On-Stage Skeleton Bones Costume